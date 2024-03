Lazio doesn’t shine but wins 1-0 against a good Cagliari at the Olimpico. Almost everything happens in the first half: in the 8th minute Pedro takes the lead, receiving a nice assist from Lazzari and beating Scuffet. Just before the half hour mark, Makoumbou’s expulsion came after a VAR check, which forced the guests to play with 10 men. Despite the numerical inferiority, a great chance for Pavoletti in injury time but Provedel did very well to secure the result

