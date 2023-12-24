League aces from abroad: Baník’s scorer with a kańka, a showman from Pilsen and reliable guests

Autumn league record: 17 matches, 1530 minutes, 7 clean sheets

Do you remember the goalkeeper saga from this summer? At Letná, they first waited for the return of Matěj Kovář, who helped them to the title last season. This option did not work, but now no one will remember it. The Danish guest from Alkmaar in September, seven zeros during the league fall, only Slovakia’s Milan Heča picked up. Vindahl oozes calmness and with a 78 percent success rate is one of the top in the league. “And the excellent footwork!” praised former representative Jan Rajnoch in the Přímák show on Sport.cz.

Veljko Birmančevič (Sparta)

Autumn league record: 16 matches, 1111 minutes, 6 goals

Coach Brian Priske tends to be more cautious when deploying fresh reinforcements, but he gave the winger from Serbia a chance right in the first league round. Since then, the dynamic worker visiting from Toulouse has belonged to the Spartan aces. He added five assists to six league goals, only his partner Lukáš Haraslín (8+4) and Boleslav chipper Vasil Kušej (6+7) are more productive. He managed three more hits in the Europa League. We can point to one more interesting name from Sparta: the reliable right wingback, the Ecuadorian Angel Preciado.

Autumn league record: 18 matches, 1128 minutes, 7 goals

Second-league Varnsdorf has outgrown after just one season and fifteen goals, the big stage in Ostrava suits him. The fast striker from Nigeria could have managed even more than seven goals, but in October and November he did not hit a single shot. “I have him in the box of players I follow. One day he would have something to give to our team as well,” bowed Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský. Kaňka in Tank’s autumn: in the epilogue with Slavia, he was stupidly excluded; in emotion, he ran into an opponent and knocked him to the ground.

Autumn league record: 16 matches, 1321 minutes, 2 goals

He also played in the second league in the spring, but you wouldn’t know it from him. The 22-year-old stopper from Liberia and Robin Hranáč, a year older, refreshed the Pilsen defense, usually led by the greaser Lukáš Hejda. Experience from a successful mission in the Conference League will also be useful, Dweh did not miss a single match. He can be uncompromising and playful. From the very beginning of the Pilsen camp, he became famous for his daring zidanovkas, with which he teases coach Miroslav Koubek: “We are always waiting to see what will come out of it, but Sampson will probably be no different. He’s a showman.’

Autumn league record: 13 games, 787 minutes, 2 goals

The autumn league offered more outstanding newcomers from abroad, we could talk about the well-matched tandem of Jablonec stoppers Haiderson Hurtado & Nemanja Tekijaški, for example. But we are choosing a Slavist midfielder who came from Norway in the summer via a proven Nordic line. His story in a nutshell? Bad beginning, happy ending. Due to injury, he had almost no preparation, but at the end of the league autumn he was one of the regulars. Also thanks to his versatility – he can play in the middle and on the left.

