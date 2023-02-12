Home Sports Leipzig lost 1-2 to Union Berlin, Ren Jiu opened 1829 bets 10,412 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Sports

Leipzig lost 1-2 to Union Berlin, Ren Jiu opened 1829 bets 10,412 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

by admin
Leipzig lost 1-2 to Union Berlin, Ren Jiu opened 1829 bets 10,412 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Leipzig lost 1-2 to Union Berlin

On February 12th, Beijing time, the result of the 23017th Renjiu lottery was announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 1,829 bets, with a bonus of 10,412 yuan per bet. The total amount of bets in this term is 29,757,696 yuan.

　　

In terms of results, in the Premier League, Arsenal 1-1 Brentford at home, over 4 times the result of the draw, Leicester beat Tottenham 4-1, Bournemouth drew Newcastle 1-1, Crystal Palace 1-1 draw with Brighton, Wolves and Fulham both won. In the Bundesliga, Red Bull lost 1-2 at home to Union Berlin, and the odds of the result were nearly 5 times; in Serie A, Lecce drew 1-1 with Rome, and Lazio lost 0-2 to Atlanta. The complete results are as follows:

win
burden
color		 South
install
general		 Ah
wood
accept		 lai
Si
special		 water
crystal
palace		 rich
le
Mu		 Uncle
kindness
Mao		 Huo
Fern
Ocean		 cloud
reach
No		 bye

Benevolence

 R
B
lai		 lai

cut

 pull
together
back		 Ah
you
plum		 watt
Lun
West
1 3 1 3 1 3 1

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is April 13, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

See also  67% of Italian football fans in favor of owned stadiums, clubs would be more competitive

You may also like

WNBA : Iliana Rupert signs with the Atlanta...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala,...

D’Angelo Russell returns to Lakers: Now I’m a...

In the second round of the Siege playoffs,...

the bus of visiting fans is on fire...

Scattered considerations after the final evening of Sanremo...

After training, go to a fast food restaurant

Spectacular Russ Smith, Nardò surprises Cento

Lazio Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Our best match. Champions? never...

Real Madrid world champions: 5-3 at Al Hilal....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy