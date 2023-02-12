Leipzig lost 1-2 to Union Berlin

On February 12th, Beijing time, the result of the 23017th Renjiu lottery was announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 1,829 bets, with a bonus of 10,412 yuan per bet. The total amount of bets in this term is 29,757,696 yuan.

In terms of results, in the Premier League, Arsenal 1-1 Brentford at home, over 4 times the result of the draw, Leicester beat Tottenham 4-1, Bournemouth drew Newcastle 1-1, Crystal Palace 1-1 draw with Brighton, Wolves and Fulham both won. In the Bundesliga, Red Bull lost 1-2 at home to Union Berlin, and the odds of the result were nearly 5 times; in Serie A, Lecce drew 1-1 with Rome, and Lazio lost 0-2 to Atlanta. The complete results are as follows:

win

burden

color South

install

general Ah

wood

accept lai

Si

special water

crystal

palace rich

le

Mu Uncle

kindness

Mao Huo

Fern

Ocean cloud

reach

No bye Benevolence R

B

lai lai cut pull

together

back Ah

you

plum watt

Lun

West 1 3 1 3 1 3 1

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is April 13, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded