Nintendo Direct: Nostalgic games from Game Boy are now available on Nintendo Switch!

Nintendo Direct: Nostalgic games from Game Boy are now available on Nintendo Switch!

Not long ago, Nintendo revealed a lot of exciting news at the Nintendo Direct, including the long-awaited “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”, “Pikmin 4”, “Forked Road Brigade 2”, and “Spratton 3” DLC and other sequel screens and news, as well as many new Switch games, among which players are most surprised, of course, there are retro games that have returned to the past Game Boy and GBA!

This time, Nintendo revealed that many classic games of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance will be released on Nintendo Switch Online, so that we can relive the retro scenes of childhood on the new generation console, including Super Mario, Tetris Tetris, Alone in Including the Dark series, etc., you can directly select the mini-game you want to play from the homepage, and it is equipped with a memory storage function. Some games can also communicate with other players online to enjoy the fun of fighting and cooperating.

The most special thing is that the screen can also freely choose the Game Boy host to play the game. The following POPBEE has compiled a list of retro games that will be updated in the Game Boy game collection. Currently, this limited software “Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online” is in addition to Join Nintendo Switch Online, which can be played on Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Players who have experienced the era of Game Boy games should not miss it!

Game Boy

Tetris®
Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
GARGOYLE’S QUEST
Game & Watch Gallery 3
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
Metroid II – Return of Samus
Wario Land 3
Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
Kuru Kuru Kururin
Mario Kart: Super Circuit
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

