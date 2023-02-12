The famous Mhoni Seer assures that next Monday there will be a change that will be “a divine revelation for humanity.”

A few days ago, Mhoni Vidente assured that the month of February would be the month of earthquakes and that there would be an earthquake of magnitude between 6.6 and 7. He also spoke of a harsh winter season.

She caught the attention of the Cuban’s followers, the predictions or changes she spoke of will begin to take place next Monday.

“February 13 is going to be a completely divine revelation for humanity and for the entire world. That Monday is such a strong and positive energy in the whole world that it will be like a revelation to be at peace, “said the seer.

After the aforementioned, Mhoni warns of the resignation of a dictator and for the near future, the resignation of Pope Francis.

“It is that on that day all the strong energies will come together so that positive changes can come to humanity; to get up you have to hit rock bottom and we are going to hit rock bottom, ”she assured.