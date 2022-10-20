The Matador can all be played in a few months: relaunch Valencia and take the last World Cup. That’s why the bullfighting country can help him
As in all romantic stories, there are background, leaps in the dark and circles that close. We Latins, who have always put poetry before the greyness of prose, have imagination, inspiration and sympathy for redemptive stories. Of rebirth. Because underneath we want them to inspire our daily lives as well. This is why yet another chapter in the history of Edinson Cavani cannot go unnoticed.