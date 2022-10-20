Zelensky’s appeal, to limit the use of the most powerful appliances. Tehran at the UN rejects the accusations on the use of drones
-
In 24 hours, Russian attacks were repelled in 9 villages in the east
Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in nine villages in the east of the country in the past 24 hours: the Armed Forces General Staff reported on Facebook, as reported Ukrinform. The locations targeted by the Moscow forces are Bilohorivka in the Lugansk region (east) and Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Opytne and Marinka in the Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to keep the areas occupied, concentrating efforts to limit the actions of the Ukrainian army in some directions, writes the General Staff stressing that the soldiers of Moscow continue to try to conduct offensive actions in the directions of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. “In violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war, the enemy continues to hit critical infrastructures and civilian homes,” the report also reads. Yesterday, the Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 28 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, and opened fire with multiple launch missile systems (Mlrs) over 65 times: over 25 settlements were hit.
-
Rotating blackouts introduced in the Kiev oblast, internet problems
Internet connection has dropped to about 80% of ordinary levels in the Kiev region, with the national energy company Ukrenergo introducing rolling blackouts overnight. This was announced by the Netblocks monitoring service. Ukrenergo had already announced the possibility of such blackouts three days ago, following the Russian attacks against “the energy infrastructures in the central and northern regions of Ukraine”.
-
Unicef delivered 14 generators in the Kharkiv region
Unicef delivered 14 generators to the Kharkiv region (oblast) to support the continuation of government health and water and sanitation services. The assistance includes two powerful generators (400 kVa) to support the water service of the city of Kharkiv and ensure the flow of drinking water. Unicef also delivered 12 generators to the Kharkiv Regional Department of Health to support health facilities. The power of these generators is sufficient to provide backup electricity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water and heating to more than 500,000 residents of the city and its suburbs, which are served by the Kharkiv (Vodokanal) water utility company. UNICEF has been supporting Kharkiv since the beginning of March 2022 with the procurement and supply of 60 tons of coagulant (aluminum sulphate) and 34.46 tons of liquefied chlorine to improve the quality of drinking water for over half a million people living in Kharkiv.