7:27

In 24 hours, Russian attacks were repelled in 9 villages in the east

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in nine villages in the east of the country in the past 24 hours: the Armed Forces General Staff reported on Facebook, as reported Ukrinform. The locations targeted by the Moscow forces are Bilohorivka in the Lugansk region (east) and Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Opytne and Marinka in the Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to keep the areas occupied, concentrating efforts to limit the actions of the Ukrainian army in some directions, writes the General Staff stressing that the soldiers of Moscow continue to try to conduct offensive actions in the directions of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. “In violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war, the enemy continues to hit critical infrastructures and civilian homes,” the report also reads. Yesterday, the Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 28 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, and opened fire with multiple launch missile systems (Mlrs) over 65 times: over 25 settlements were hit.