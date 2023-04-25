Lin Shidong enters men’s doubles top 8 in WTT Star Challenge Bangkok station-News Center-Nanhai.com

The main match of WTT (World Table Tennis Professional League) Star Challenge Bangkok Station started shooting in Thailand on April 25. The 18-year-old Lin Shidong of the Hainan Provincial Table Tennis Team played two games on the first day and achieved a record of one win and one loss.

Among them, in the men’s doubles match, Lin Shidong/Lin Gaoyuan beat Bard/Pickard 3:0,Entered the top 8 men’s doubles,The scores of the 3 rounds were 11:8, 11:9, 11:3. In the first round of mixed doubles, Lin Shidong/Quaiman lost 1-3 to Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong,Missed the mixed doubles top 8,The scores of the 4 rounds were 6:11, 5:11, 11:8, 4:11.

Lin Shidong will also participate in the men’s singles competition. The total prize money for this competition is US$250,000, and the men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive 600 world ranking points.











Original title: WTT Star Challenge Bangkok station started filming Lin Shidong entered the top 8 men’s doubles

