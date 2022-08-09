Original title: Little Pea: If Manchester United comes to me, I am willing to go back to play for free to understand Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation

Live Broadcast, August 10. Recently, “Little Pea” Hernandez accepted an interview and said that if Manchester United came to him, he would be willing to return to Manchester United to play for free.

Hernandez said: “If Manchester United came to me, yes, I would be willing to go back to Manchester United for free, you know I would. But I also respect the club I’m at and I’ve been solid. , the belief in my heart is to help LA Galaxy win the championship. If something happens in the future, it will happen – but in my heart, I support LA Galaxy 100%.”

And when it comes to United’s current situation, Hernandez said: “United need to get over the fact that Ferguson has left the team, do they want a similar manager? Yes, but Ferguson has left and nothing will happen. It’s the same as before. I’m not surprised by what happened at United because it’s not easy to have a manager like Ferguson. In my opinion, he’s one of United’s biggest talents, with 10 signings during his tenure Seven of Manchester United’s players were successful. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern were not good at them. It was like buying a lottery, you can guarantee that 80% of the managers are like Ferguson. coach?”

“The other problem is that Manchester United didn’t play in the Champions League this season, so some players won’t come. Of course, there are always people who want to come to Manchester United. If other clubs can play in the Champions League, what would you choose? For yourself You have chosen the best club for you and Manchester United are in the same situation as Liverpool were in the Premier League.”

“So I can understand the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, time will tell us about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo – what if Cristiano Ronaldo stayed in the team and scored 40 goals in a single season? It is also possible.”

