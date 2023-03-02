Darwin Nunez added pace and penetration on Liverpool’s left after missing the Crystal Palace match

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a hard-fought Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers that boosts their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked to be facing a frustrating evening when Darwin Nunez’s strike was ruled out by VAR.

However Reds captain Van Dijk made the breakthrough with a close-range header from Diogo Jota’s cross before Salah turned in a Konstantinos Tsimikas cut-back.

It moves Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.

Wolves remain 15th, three points above the relegation zone, having offered minimal threat going forward.

Van Dijk lifts toiling Liverpool

Having failed to score in four of their previous six Premier League matches, Klopp will have been buoyed by the return of Nunez after a shoulder problem kept him out of the tame draw at Crystal Palace.

However for all the hard work of the Uruguay striker, Liverpool toiled going forward for the majority of the game before getting their breakthrough via the aftermath of a set-piece.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a free-kick that Van Dijk guided towards goal off his shoulder.

Jose Sa made a good save but Jota kept the ball in and the Netherlands defender’s second header from close range found the roof of the net.

It audibly lifted the tension around Anfield and Liverpool’s second goal was a much more pretty sight.

Alisson found Tsimikas with a raking pass to the left and the Greece left-back raced into the area before pulling back to Salah.

The Egypt forward guided the cross in off his thigh to move one goal short of equalling Robbie Fowler’s haul of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Following the chastening 5-2 home defeat to Real Madrid and the dour draw at Palace at the weekend, this was a much-need lift for Liverpool before the game against Manchester United this weekend.

Wolves lack bite once again

Before taking the lead, moments of quality from Liverpool at a subdued Anfield were rare.

When they did create an opening it was usually through the determination and running power of Nunez.

In the 35th minute, the former Benfica striker raced on to a pass and cut the ball back from the touchline only to see the recalled Harvey Elliott wastefully head wide from eight yards.

Just after the hour mark Nunez appeared to have put Liverpool ahead, finishing a loose ball smartly from six yards.

However, Jota was judged by VAR to have caught Nelson Semedo as he carried the ball into the box and referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Liverpool fans may have feared this was going to be the defining moment of the game but Van Dijk intervened soon after with the goal his side’s play just about warranted.

Wolves defended stoutly and with organisation but were again toothless in front of goal, hamstrung by the absence of Matheus Cunha. The Brazil striker failed a late fitness test following an ankle injury picked up at Fulham on Friday.

His replacement in the starting XI was midfielder Joao Moutinho as manager Julen Lopetegui reverted to a three-man midfield with the Portuguese veteran sitting alongside Mario Lemina and Ruben Neves.

It effectively stifled Liverpool for some time, but Wolves may well have to offer a bit more than just discipline in the coming weeks to ensure their Premier League status for 2023-24.

Player of the match van Dijk Virgil van Dyke Wolverhampton Wanderers Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves Squad number15Player nameDawson Squad number23Player nameKilman Squad number1Player nameJosé Sa Squad number5Player nameLemina Squad number3Player nameAit Nouri Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo Squad number64Player nameBueno Squad number28Player nameJoao Moutinho Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes Squad number37Player nameTraore Squad number21Player nameSarabia Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence Squad number9Player nameJimenez Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa

Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 See also Tokyo Olympics: British men's relay athletes tested positive and were banned. Can Chinese track and field make history again? -BBC News Chinese 1Alisson 66Alexander-Arnold5Konate4van Dijk21Tsimikas 19Elliott3Fabinho43Bajcetic 11Salah20Whom27Nuñez 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Substituted for Milner at 89′ minutes

5 Konate

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas

19 Elliott

3 Fabinho Booked at 53mins

43 Bajcetic Booked at 15mins Substituted for Henderson at 79′ minutes

11 Salah

20 Whom Substituted for Steel at 76′ minutes

27 Nuñez Substituted for Firmino at 89′ minutes Substitutes 7 Milner

9 Firmino

14 Henderson

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Steel

26 Robertson

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Wolves Formation 4-2-3-1 1The one 22Nelson Semedo15Dawson23Kilman64Bueno 8Neves5Lemina 21Sarabia28Joao Moutinho27Nunes 9Jimenez 1 The one

22 Nelson Semedo Booked at 36mins

15 Dawson

23 Kilman

64 Bueno Substituted for Ait Nouri at 24′ minutes

8 Neves Booked at 68mins

5 Lemina

21 Sarabia Booked at 45mins Substituted for Traore at 45′ minutes

28 Joao Moutinho Substituted for Podence at 64′ minutes

27 Nunes Substituted for João Gomes at 64′ minutes

9 Jimenez Substituted for Diego Costa at 79′ minutes Substitutes 3 Ait Nouri

4 Collins

7 Neto

10 Podence

19 Castro Otto

25 Bentley

29 Diego Costa

35 João Gomes

37 Traore Live Text Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool). Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Darwin Núñez. Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool). Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool). Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool). Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool). Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diego Costa replaces Raúl Jiménez. Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Stefan Bajcetic. Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas. Substitution, Liverpool. Cody Gakpo replaces Diogo Jota. Goal! Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota following a set piece situation.