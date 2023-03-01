by palermolive.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Few goals in the twenty-seventh day of the Serie B championship, which ended with the matches played on Wednesday 1 March. As many as four matches ended in white goals: Palermo-Ternana (in advance of Tuesday), Cagliari-Genoa, Cittadella-Brescia and Perugia-Como.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie B, twenty-seventh matchday: only ten goals in the midweek round, four goalless matches appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».