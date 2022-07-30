Home Sports Liverpool, first tile for Klopp: bad injury for Oxlade-Chamberlain
Sports

Liverpool, first tile for Klopp: bad injury for Oxlade-Chamberlain

by admin
Liverpool, first tile for Klopp: bad injury for Oxlade-Chamberlain

First tile in the Reds house with the injury of the player.

The season does not start in the best way Liverpool who will play Manchester City in the Community Shield final tonight. For the occasion Jurgen Klopp will not be able to count on a player who impressed so well during the summer preparation: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In fact, the midfielder has sustained a rather serious knee injury.

The confirmation also came with a press release in which you can read the words of the same coach who took stock of his conditions. “His is a serious hamstring injury and it will take some time before we see him back on the pitch. We all hate the word tendon and we hate these kinds of injuries, but they do happen sometimes.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain therefore he will not be in today’s game but above all he will have to stand still for some time. The footballer was injured during a friendly match played in Singapore against Crystal Palace. Surgical intervention does not appear to be necessary but the storms will still be long.

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 08:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  Children of gay couples, the bishop of Sanremo: "Yes to baptism, but separated and without mass"

You may also like

Women’s Japanese Tour Rakuten Super Race wins South...

Papin: “Giroud and Origi can live together. In...

The national football development key city inspection team...

Calenda and the pact of action with Pd...

CUBA National Finals Chongqing, defending champion Tsinghua University...

Wang Qiang advances to Prague Open semi-finals

Serie A friendlies today: Inter and Roma on...

Expose Melon Anthony may sign with the Warriors,...

Calciomercato Roma, also the PSG in Tel Aviv:...

2022 China Amateur Table Tennis Team Tournament Changsha...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy