The season does not start in the best way Liverpool who will play Manchester City in the Community Shield final tonight. For the occasion Jurgen Klopp will not be able to count on a player who impressed so well during the summer preparation: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In fact, the midfielder has sustained a rather serious knee injury.

The confirmation also came with a press release in which you can read the words of the same coach who took stock of his conditions. “His is a serious hamstring injury and it will take some time before we see him back on the pitch. We all hate the word tendon and we hate these kinds of injuries, but they do happen sometimes.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain therefore he will not be in today’s game but above all he will have to stand still for some time. The footballer was injured during a friendly match played in Singapore against Crystal Palace. Surgical intervention does not appear to be necessary but the storms will still be long.

July 30, 2022

