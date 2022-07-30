Home World Usa, the House approves the law banning assault weapons. But it won’t have a long life
The American Chamber passed measures to ban the sale of assault weapons in the United States, which expired in 2004 and was never renewed. The New York Times reports it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the measure, passed with 217 votes to 213, a “crucial step in the fight against the deadly epidemic of armed violence in our nation”.

Only two Republicans, Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick and New York’s Chris Jacobs, voted in favor alongside the Democrats. Five dems who have made their way. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is doomed to fail due to opposition from Republicans.

