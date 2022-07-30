Xinhua News Agency, Haikou, July 29. Topic: Technology helps make life better – first-line observations from the second consumer expo

Xinhua News Agency reporters Pan Jie and Wang Cunfu

Walking into the venue of the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Expo being held in Haikou City, the debut of new products, the trendy consumer experience are overwhelmed, and the breath of a better life is coming. At this Consumer Expo with the theme of “Sharing Open Opportunities to Create a Better Life”, the audience can feel the new changes and new trends brought by technological innovation to consumption.

In the Zhejiang Pavilion in the domestic exhibition area of ​​the Consumer Expo, a kind of “running” luggage has attracted many visitors to stop. According to Xu Honghong, the person in charge of the exhibition area, this smart suitcase can not only quickly identify the owner’s location and follow him closely, but also can be used as a temporary scooter, which is labor-saving and convenient.

In the Tesla exhibition area, the booth of more than 200 square meters was arranged into three themed car scenes of intelligent entertainment, short-distance travel and family life. The cockpit is turned into a movie theater and a recording studio, and the rear space is turned into a “guest room” and “camping ground”. Behind the more comfortable and diverse travel experience is the “technology model” and “smart model” that are the mainstays of the electric vehicle industry.

Technology helps make services more convenient.

“The coffee shop put the prepared coffee on the drone. After 10 minutes, the drone landed at the door of the customer. At this time, the coffee still maintained a warm taste.” At the Meituan booth, the guide told the audience to the scene Introduce possible scenarios for the future of urban consumption.

“Automated delivery technologies such as drones can reduce delivery time and costs.” A relevant person in charge of Meituan said, “For offline stores, technology means more orders and lower operating costs.”

Visitors buy coffee at an unmanned coffee kiosk at the Consumer Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Cheng

“Technology + Retail”, “Technology + Beauty”, “Technology + Manufacturing”, “Technology + Agriculture”… Walking through the various venues of the Consumer Expo, new technologies and new products are dazzling.

In Hall 5, which gathers many international fashion and consumer brands, major beauty brands have turned the Expo into a stage to showcase their “black technology” products: the nutrients contained in rice, persimmon, andrographis paniculata, prickly pear, etc., can be transformed into The essence of skin care; the new skin detector can detect crow’s feet, dark circles, eye bags, etc…

At this year’s Consumer Expo, green, low-carbon and sustainable development are hot topics. In the sustainable consumption scene experience space in Hall 4, major brands displayed sustainable commodities and action cases of enterprises practicing green and low carbon in the form of live interaction.

In the French Pavilion, the guest country of honor, the “Smart Carbon” concept bottle made with carbon capture technology is particularly eye-catching. By recovering carbon dioxide in carbon-rich gas sources, it is directly converted into key raw materials for the production of beverage bottles, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the source. The new carbon capture packaging technology provides a solution for the beverage industry to explore new environmentally friendly packaging.

Similar carbon capture technology is used in the beauty industry, converting carbon emissions into alcohol for perfume production. Coty Group booth staff said that in January this year, the first batch of perfume products made with this technology were put into production.

The audience is experiencing a “deep sleep cabin”, where equipment is used to improve sleep quality.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Cheng

With the help of science and technology, creating a better life and embracing greener consumption, the Consumer Expo shows the world the new opportunities for future development contained in China‘s high-quality development.

(Pan Jie, Wang Cunfu)

[Editor in charge: Xu Dan]