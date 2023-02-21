The coach of the blancos after the victory at Anfield: “We were good at not losing our heads and slowly we took control. Vinicius is crucial for 90 minutes straight, Benzema is fundamental with his experience. Champions League for Real Madrid is the most important and exciting competition” LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID 2-5, GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

In Real Madrid’s incredible comeback at Liverpool there is a double signing, that of vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, both scored with a brace. Important players, such as the investiture made by Carlo Ancelotti for the young Brazilian: “I think Vinicius is the most influential player in the world – said the Real coach – because with what he does, whether it’s a dribble, an assist or a goal, he always creates problems and does it for 90 minutes straight, without stopping. We are lucky to have the player who determines the games the most”. If on the one hand there is the quality of Vinicius, on the other there is the experience of Benzema who proved to be fundamental in keeping calm after the disadvantage opening: “It was a match that motivated him a lot – continues Ancelotti – We let him rest in the league to be ready today. These are competitions for players like him, Modric or Kroos, where experience weighs a lot in these moments here. When you’re down 2-0, the experience of players like that is essential for all young players to keep calm.”

"Good at not losing your head"

In analyzing the match, Ancelotti underlined the mental stability of his team, which didn't break down despite the two goals conceded in the first quarter of an hour: "We did well in the first game, we'll have to do well in the second too. Qhis match had started very badly, but we didn't lose our heads and gradually took control, improving the defensive aspect. In attack we were dangerous right from the start. For Real Madrid, the Champions League has always been the most important and exciting competition. Anfield is a fantastic environment for football, and it will certainly be the same at the Bernabeu."

Vinicius Jr.: “In difficult moments we stick together” Thanks to the brace signed at Anfield, Vinicius Jr. has risen to 18 goals for the season. An extraordinary year for the Brazilian, who has already scored five goals in his career against Liverpool: “I’m very happy – he says – There are players who always give me peace of mind, even down 2-0 we didn’t get lost and we continued to play. This is why we have won so much, in difficult moments we stick together. Liverpool are a great team, we will also have to do our part in the second leg. There are 90 minutes left, we can also win at home.”

Champions League Courtois and Alisson, what mistakes in Liverpool-Real!

An emotional match at Anfield, marked not only by magic (this is the case of Nunez, who scored with a back-heel) but above all by the ducks of the goalkeepers. Courtois gives Salah the momentary 2-0 goal due to a ball rebound from his knee, while Alisson relaunches Vinicius' ankle and is mocked for the provisional 2-2 goal.

A match, however, marked by the ducks of Courtois and Alisson in the first half 14th MINUTE: THE COURTOIS DUCK The first goalkeeper to make the mistake is Courtois, when Real Madrid were already 1-0 down in the score We are in the 14th minute when the Belgian goalkeeper gets a back pass from Carvajal