The smog alert continues throughout the region — Environment

The smog alert continues throughout the region — Environment

The smog alert continues throughout the region (go to the Bulletin of 17 February 2023).
Based on air quality forecasts, emergency measures remain active in the municipalities of the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara, Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini.

Traffic restrictions for the most polluting vehicles (up to diesel euro 5) in the PAIR municipalities and other emergency measures (see below), they will continue to be active throughout the region e they will remain so until Monday 20 February included, the day of control and issue of the new Liberiamolaria Bulletin.

Emergency measures envisaged by the Aria plan

