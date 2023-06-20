Loïc Nego one step away from Le Havre

He was a promise of this golden generation of 1991, crowned European champion under 19 in 2010 alongside Antoine Griezmann and Alexandre Lacazette. Loïc Nego has taken, from Nantes to AS Roma – via Standard de Liège and, since 2014, Hungary (Ujpest, Fehérvár) – a more winding path than the stars of his age.

Twelve years after leaving Nantes for Italy, the side, who became a Hungarian international three years ago, should make a remarkable return to France. At 32, Nego, at the end of his contract, is preparing to join Le Havre. A destination not so surprising. Firstly because the former Roman, after more than ten years of exile, would ardently wish to join France to leave a mark in a country where he was, for a time, perceived as the future of the post in blue.

An experienced, fast and versatile player

But also because Nego sticks with the immediate needs of Le Havre, just promoted to L1. The Norman sports director Mathieu Bodmer and his teams have precisely targeted the needs of the HAC. The experience criterion, in a very young workforce (Sangante, Targhalline, Kechta…), will be an important element.

After having, for a time, explored the track leading to world champion Djibril Sidibé (30 years old), the Norman club made Nego a priority. The experience, the former Nantes player does not lack: he has participated in 45 European matches and has 27 selections with Hungary. It will also bring speed, a reliable first recovery and a form of versatility that the Le Havre staff are looking for.

A fast player, with a high volume, Nego has stood out in recent years as a right-back or piston player in a five-man defense. But the former Nantes player showed – in selection in particular – that he was also able to evolve in the midfield. With this interesting recruitment of a free player endowed with a knowledge of the high level, the HAC launches its recruitment campaign on interesting bases. For Nego, the challenge is clear: to show the general French public thirteen years after his European title in less than 19 years (2-1 against Spain in the final in Caen) that the promises sown at the time have not gone.