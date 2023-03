Distance runner Radek Juška advanced to the final of the European Indoor Championships on Friday. The silver medalist from 2015 placed seventh with a qualifying performance of 786 centimeters. Matěj Krsek confidently entered the 400 meters race in Istanbul. He won the heat in 46.23 seconds ahead of defending champion Óscar Hussilos of Spain and was second overall to Norwegian favorite Karsten Warholm.

