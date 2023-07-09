Home » Longest working hours and best paid. Popovich extended in San Antonio
Kou San Antonia Spurs Gregg Popovich. | photo: AP

Popovich, who will be inducted into the Basketball Dream Hall of Fame this year, won five championships with San Antonio. In the NBA regular season, he made 1,366 saves, which is a league record. Tikrt was voted the best trainer of the season. In the past few years, his Saints have not advanced to the playoffs. The last time they were even the best in the match with a balance of 22 wins and 60 losses.

Now in San Antonio, Popovich will develop the talent of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who was recently selected by the Spurs as the number one draft pick. The coach of the American Olympic team from Tokyo also worked for the Spurs as the president of the club.

