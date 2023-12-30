Looking back on the 2023 season: China’s badminton performance is outstanding and rising rapidly – Sports – China Engineering Network

China’s Badminton Team Shines in 2023 Season with an Eye on Paris Olympics

The Chinese badminton team has had a spectacular year in 2023, with outstanding performances and rising momentum on both the individual and team levels. From veteran players to newcomers, the team has shown remarkable skill and tenacity, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

In the Badminton World Federation year-end finals held in Hangzhou, the Chinese team stood out as the only team to fully participate. They secured two championships in Sanya, emerging as the biggest winners among the participating association teams. With a total of 48 championship titles in the 2023 World Badminton Federation Super 300 and above individual events, the Chinese team ranked first, outshining both the Korean and Japanese teams.

Chinese dominance was evident in the mixed doubles and women’s doubles events, with a total of 16 and 14 championships won, respectively. Not stopping there, the Chinese team also achieved three consecutive Sudirman Cup championships, as well as the Asian Games Men’s Team Championship and the Asian Mixed Team Championship, showcasing their impressive comeback skills in key games.

The world rankings for the Chinese team have significantly improved, particularly in the men’s singles and men’s doubles categories. The women’s singles team continues to occupy four top-10 positions, with Chen Yufei rising to second place. Notably, the world‘s top three doubles players at the end of the year are all Chinese combinations, showing the team’s prowess in various categories.

The Chinese team has seen many outstanding performances from the likes of Li Shifeng, who became the first post-2000 champion at the Centenary All England Open and played a crucial role in the team’s victory at the Asian Games. Additionally, the team’s combinations, including post-2000 pairing Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe, have been on a rapid rise, winning seven championships this season.

Looking ahead to the Paris Olympics in 2024, the Chinese team remains focused on maintaining their upward momentum and performing well in the Olympic points competition. With five individual events currently meeting the requirements for full participation, the team is gearing up for a strong showing at the prestigious event.

Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, emphasized the importance of careful preparation and performance in the Olympic points competition, acknowledging the fluctuations in rankings after each point competition. With an eye on the Paris Olympics, the Chinese badminton team is poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage.

