Los Angeles Angels SIGNED key piece from Tampa Bay Rays

The MLB 2024 offseason is in full swing as teams make moves to adjust their rosters for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Angels are one of the teams making significant changes, having lost star player Shohei Ohtani. However, they are not standing still, as they recently made a move to acquire catcher Francisco Mejía from the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to a report from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Mejía signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, with an invitation to spring training. The 28-year-old catcher played for the Tampa Bay Rays in the last three seasons, and in 2023 he appeared in 50 games, posting a .227/.258/.658 offensive line and hitting five home runs. Mejía has also played for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres since making his MLB debut in 2017.

The acquisition of Mejía raises questions about the future of the Tampa Bay Rays, with speculation about whether other key players like Randy Arozarena and Yandy Díaz could also be on the move. The offseason continues to bring surprises, and fans will have to wait and see how the rosters shape up for the 2024 season.

