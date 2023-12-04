Lost to the US Women’s Football Team 0-3. The upgrading of the Chinese women’s football team started with playing against the masters – Sports – China Engineering Network

The Chinese women’s football team kicked off their renewed journey with a warm-up match against the US Women’s Football Team, but unfortunately, they lost 0-3 due to lack of strength. The match, which took place at the Luckhardt Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was a tough challenge for the Chinese team, as they are currently in the process of upgrading.

The result was not surprising for the Chinese Football Association and the team’s interim coaching staff, who see the need for the team to consolidate its foundation in order to improve. The loss was viewed as an opportunity for the team to recognize the technical gap and practical experience between themselves and stronger teams. This high-quality international warm-up match served as a learning experience for the Chinese women’s football team as they prepare for the future.

The team has since moved to Dallas to prepare for their second international warm-up match against the US Women’s Football Team on the 6th of January.

The Chinese women’s football team is in the process of transitioning to a new squad, with many veterans about to fade out and a new round of upgrading is imperative. The team has been working on finding a balance between renewing the squad and preparing for future competitions. As part of this process, the team’s temporary coaching staff, led by coach Wang Jun, has selected a lineup composed of both old and new players.

In the recent warm-up match, the team’s starting lineup consisted mainly of veteran players, with several young players also making appearances. The game was also an opportunity for new players to gain valuable experience on an international stage.

While the U.S. Women’s Football Team is also facing a new cycle of upgrading, they were able to demonstrate their technical abilities and experience, ultimately taking the lead and securing a 0-3 victory.

The overall situation of the game was described as challenging by the U.S. Soccer Association, highlighting the technical gap between the two teams. The Chinese women’s football team had a lower shooting ratio and ball possession rate compared to the U.S. team, indicating the difference in capabilities.

Looking ahead, the Chinese women’s football team will need to continue their preparations for future competitions, with the goal of closing the technical gap and strengthening their squad. The loss to the U.S. Women’s Football Team serves as a valuable learning experience as they continue their journey towards renewal.

