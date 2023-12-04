100MB Cache AMD’s Super Cheap New Processor Ready for Launch | XFastest News

AMD to Release New Ryzen 7 5700X3D in Q1 2024

The latest news from AMD reveals that the company is set to release the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D in the first quarter of 2024. This new processor will be the cheapest retail model of the 3D V-Cache family, offering an exciting option for consumers.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the first 3D V-Cache processor, was an immediate success and quickly became the top choice for mainstream gamers. With the launch of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, AMD aims to expand its offerings in this product line and cater to a wider audience.

In the era of the Zen 4 architecture, AMD initially launched the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but these models were positioned at a higher price point. Although the company later added the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, it was only available as an OEM package and never made it to the retail market.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a slightly downgraded version of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, with a modest increase in clock speed from 3.4-4.5GHz to 3-4.1GHz. It still boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, 4MB L2 cache, and a total of 100MB of cache, including 64MB of 3D V-Cache. This upgrade makes it an appealing choice for players still utilizing the AM4 platform.

Additionally, there have been reports of a Ryzen 5 5500X3D, but it has only been available as an OEM package machine. If it were to hit the retail market, it is expected to be in high demand.

Looking ahead, the first quarter of 2024 will also see the release of the Ryzen 8000G APU. The initial batch of retail offerings will include the 8700G, 8600G, and 8500G. There will also be the Ryzen 5 5600GT and Ryzen 5 5500GT, although the meaning of the “GT” designation is currently unknown.

Overall, AMD’s upcoming releases are generating significant interest and anticipation within the tech community, and consumers are eagerly awaiting the expanded options and enhanced performance these new products will bring.

Source

Share this: Facebook

X

