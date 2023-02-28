8
Hit in the face during West Ham’s victory over Nottingham Forest (4-0) last Saturday, where he had to give up his place in goal to Alphonse Areola (69th), Lukasz Fabianski “a fractured cheekbone and eye socket”Hammers manager David Moyes said on Tuesday on the eve of challenging Manchester United at Old Trafford for the 5th round of the FA Cup.
Stating that it was too early to know if the 37-year-old Polish veteran will have to undergo surgery, Moyes is expected to turn to Alphonse Areola during Fabianski’s unavailability.
