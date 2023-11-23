Home » Lyon wins against Sankt Pölten with minimum service
Lyon wins against Sankt Pölten with minimum service

Lyon wins against Sankt Pölten with minimum service

Small success for the Lyonnaises: Olympique Lyonnais (OL) won 2-0 at the expense of the Austrian club Sankt Pölten, Wednesday November 22 at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, after a not very intense match of the second day of the group stage of the Football Champions League.

Eight days after their overwhelming victory at the opening of the competition at Slavia Prague (9-0), OL consolidated their first place in Group B, tied on points with the Norwegians from SK Brann in Bergen, but with a much more favorable goal difference (+11 against +2).

Unlike the match in Prague, there was no offensive festival on Wednesday evening. Certainly, the Lyonnaises largely dominated the entire game played in freezing temperatures in an enclosure that was far too large (59,000 seats) for the 6,000 officially registered spectators. But they also showed numerous approximations or clumsiness, particularly in the final gesture, depriving themselves of a broader victory.

Lyon, however, opened the scoring quickly through the Dutchwoman Danielle Van de Donk (4th minute) and could have benefited from a penalty for an uncalled foul on Kadidiatou Diani (32nd). At the start of the second half, OL brought the score to 2-0 with an own goal scored by Leonarda Balog (47th).

First place in Group B will be decided during OL’s next two matches, a double confrontation against the players of SK Brann, on December 13 in Lyon, then on the 21 in Bergen.

The World with AFP

