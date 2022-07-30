Rome, 30 July 2022 – “There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where to go, but it is certain that for those who go against the current the wind is always unfavorable. fight against zombies who would do anything to defeat us or, even worse, infect us. And so it was: some of us fell, many were infected. But we’re still here, and in the end we will winbecause we have the strength of our precariousness: we are here to fight, not to stay, and this diversity of ours is unsettling for the zombies “.

And he continues: “We pity those of us who have fallen and could not resist the contagion” of the zombies. “But most of all we thank those of us who fought and still fight. For some it is time to do it with the strength of precariousness, because only in this way will we be able to win against the zombies, of which Rome is a slave. Honor to those who have served with courage and selflessness, best wishes to those who continue their journey! Let’s join together in cohort! Italy is calling us “.