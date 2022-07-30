Home Sports M5S, Grillo: “Infected by zombies, but in the end we will win” – Politics
Sports

M5S, Grillo: “Infected by zombies, but in the end we will win” – Politics

by admin
M5S, Grillo: “Infected by zombies, but in the end we will win” – Politics

Rome, 30 July 2022 – “There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where to go, but it is certain that for those who go against the current the wind is always unfavorable. fight against zombies who would do anything to defeat us or, even worse, infect us. And so it was: some of us fell, many were infected. But we’re still here, and in the end we will winbecause we have the strength of our precariousness: we are here to fight, not to stay, and this diversity of ours is unsettling for the zombies “.

And he continues: “We pity those of us who have fallen and could not resist the contagion” of the zombies. “But most of all we thank those of us who fought and still fight. For some it is time to do it with the strength of precariousness, because only in this way will we be able to win against the zombies, of which Rome is a slave. Honor to those who have served with courage and selflessness, best wishes to those who continue their journey! Let’s join together in cohort! Italy is calling us “.

See also  About 40% of the Tokyo Olympics will have no spectators

You may also like

Wang Qiang advances to Prague Open semi-finals

Serie A friendlies today: Inter and Roma on...

Expose Melon Anthony may sign with the Warriors,...

Calciomercato Roma, also the PSG in Tel Aviv:...

2022 China Amateur Table Tennis Team Tournament Changsha...

Ding Wenyi entered the U.S. Junior Championship final...

Gazzetta, one hundred thousand digital subscriptions. G +,...

Big day! Last year, the Lakers sent Kuzma...

Giorgia Meloni: “The Center-Right is united. Let’s relaunch...

Crash World Cup!The remaining matches of the Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy