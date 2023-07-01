Home » Madison Keys wins Eastbourne tournament final against Daria Kasatkina
Sports

Madison Keys wins Eastbourne tournament final against Daria Kasatkina

by admin
Madison Keys wins Eastbourne tournament final against Daria Kasatkina

Madison Keys, 25th player in the world, won the WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne (England), played on grass, on Saturday, beating in the final the Russian Daria Kasatkina (6-2, 7-6 [13]), ranked 11th in the WTA and seeded No. 9.

The American won on her fifth match point, during a breathless tie-break. She led 4-1 in the second set, but Kasatkina gradually found a way to lengthen the rallies and lure her opponent into patterns of play that were less favorable to her.

Several opportunities to return to a set everywhere

Returning to 4-4, the Russian even served to equalize in a set everywhere at 6-5, but Keys pulled herself together to snatch the tie-break. This decisive game was just as exciting. The American player broke away at 4-1 with her two serves to follow, but Kasatkina equalized at 5-5, before saving three consecutive match points. The Russian then had four opportunities to equalise, but she let them all pass.

Already victorious at Eastbourne in 2014, Madison Keys won her first title of the season on Saturday.

See also  Lakers VS Mavericks Official Announcement Injury Report: James Doncic is absent from the game with a high probability of thick eyebrows – yqqlm

You may also like

Shohei Ohtani’s 493-foot blast is longest home run...

in Lille, Florian Grill opens the post-Laporte era...

Natto, the Japanese fermented superfood that provides many...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Ends Losing Streak with...

WIMBLEDON SCHEDULE: Six Czech female tennis players will...

Reinbacher at the Montreal Canadiens talent camp

Dilano van ‘t Hoff dies aged 18 in...

ONLINE: Start in Basque. The whole peloton is...

Sergio Perez to Start Alongside Max Verstappen in...

Timothy Weah: Juventus sign United States forward from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy