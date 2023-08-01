Home » Maguire’s mistake here is Onana’s furious reaction
Maguire’s mistake here is Onana’s furious reaction

The former Inter goalkeeper vented furiously with the defender of the Red Devils, then beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the last US friendly

Il Borussia Dortmund took advantage of Manchester United’s defensive blunders to beat them 3-2 in a friendly in Las Vegas, in the last match of their North American tour. A second-half goal by Youssoufa Moukoko made the difference at Allegiant Stadium, home of NFL franchise Las Vegas Raiders.

Two goals in one minute for Dortmund

United manager Erik ten Hag left several starters on the bench, including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and new signing Mason Mount. Yet the improvised English formation dominated the first half for long stretches, until the Portuguese Diogo Dalot took the lead i Red Devils at 24′. But Borussia Dortmund overturned the result in the final half, with two goals in one minute by Dutch international striker Donyell Malen. On the first, United’s defense was unable to contain the centre-forward, who scored from a few meters away. In the second it was a rash back pass from stopper Victor Lindelöf to favor Malen.

Maguire’s mistake and Onana’s rage

And United were lucky not to go down 3-1 at the start of the second half when another defensive error, this time by Harry Maguire, allowed Sebastien Haller to go shooting. Thwarted the danger Andrew Onan, United’s new goalkeeper, vented furiously with Maguire. United equalized in the 52nd minute with a low shot from inside the box by the Brazilian Antony. Ten Hag then made several changes with 30 minutes remaining, with Rashford immediately striking up front. But it was Dortmund who scored the winning goal, thanks to Marco Reus’ assist for Moukoko.

