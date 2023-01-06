Home Sports Mancini and the last hug to Vialli: “A lion until the end”
Sports

Mancini and the last hug to Vialli: “A lion until the end”

by admin
Mancini and the last hug to Vialli: “A lion until the end”

The coach in Vialli’s clinic: “He was very weak but he alternated moments of great lucidity with rest. The national team was always in his thoughts: he asked me how the internship had gone”

The last hug was on December 29th. In London, like a year and a half earlier, on July 11, 2021. Without the scent of Wembley lawn grass, but with the unmistakable smell of a clinic. A silence where it was enough to whisper, to talk to each other. But in the end Vialli and Mancini had done it that evening too: there were so few things to say in the ear that it was enough to say it in a low voice.

See also  Mortara is fourth to go to the final four for a place in A1

You may also like

Ex-president Ke Peng being investigated by the police?Evergrande:...

Vialli, champion in his own way. The editorial...

Vialli, Del Piero: “An inspiration, down to the...

FA Cup, Rashford leads Manchester United against Everton

Alcaraz will not play the Australian Open due...

Euroleague, Olympiacos-Milan 82-66, Olimpia ko in Piraeus

Campaccio, Yemen Crippa brings Italy back to the...

Olise, the footballer … most in demand by...

Ronaldo in the crosshairs of a fringe of...

FORMELLO – Lotito compared with the team. Felipe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy