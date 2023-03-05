Nzola has two chances to score, but fails. Kallon also misses a goal. At the end of the game great save by Perilli that saves the result

A result that leaves the ranking positions of the two teams practically unchanged, with Spezia fourth from last with 21 points to +4 right on the Scala. A result that all in all reflects the progress of the match, with Spezia more maneuverable and Verona more dangerous on the counterattack. In the first half, the best chance for the hosts with Nzola who all alone in front of Perilli sends the balloon to the bottom. In the second half, the sensational chance failed on the counterattack from Verona with Kallon presenting himself alone in front of Dragowski who was very good at closing the mirror on the desperate outgoing door. Spezia was unlucky shortly after, when the usual Nzola hit the post with a header from Amian’s cross from the right. Just the French defender, in the final close in turn the advantage with an insidious right-footed shot from the edge of the area prodigiously rejected by Periilli. Always worth mentioning in the final, the expulsion for protest of Marchetti on the Spezia bench.