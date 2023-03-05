Home Sports many chances between the two sides, but the match does not unlock – breaking latest news
Sports

many chances between the two sides, but the match does not unlock – breaking latest news

by admin
many chances between the two sides, but the match does not unlock – breaking latest news

Nzola has two chances to score, but fails. Kallon also misses a goal. At the end of the game great save by Perilli that saves the result

Goalless draw between Spice and Verona. With the Venetians who have to thank a great save by Simone Perilli in the 88th minute which allowed Verona to maintain the equal result.

A result that leaves the ranking positions of the two teams practically unchanged, with Spezia fourth from last with 21 points to +4 right on the Scala. A result that all in all reflects the progress of the match, with Spezia more maneuverable and Verona more dangerous on the counterattack. In the first half, the best chance for the hosts with Nzola who all alone in front of Perilli sends the balloon to the bottom. In the second half, the sensational chance failed on the counterattack from Verona with Kallon presenting himself alone in front of Dragowski who was very good at closing the mirror on the desperate outgoing door. Spezia was unlucky shortly after, when the usual Nzola hit the post with a header from Amian’s cross from the right. Just the French defender, in the final close in turn the advantage with an insidious right-footed shot from the edge of the area prodigiously rejected by Periilli. Always worth mentioning in the final, the expulsion for protest of Marchetti on the Spezia bench.

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 2:32 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  U20 national football 10 people 0-1 UAE two warm-up matches are of higher quality Antonio is satisfied with the result – yqqlm

You may also like

Crotone shipwreck, the 71st victim found at sea

Schütz was tenth in Vasa’s run, Persson ended...

Spezia Verona 0-0: video and highlights

Kilde grabs the downhill crystal ball – sport.ORF.at

Serie A: Spezia-Verona 0-0 – Football

The second stage of the women’s weevil

follow the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix live

UConn enters Big East tourney confident, on a...

Šmerha received a two-match suspension for a foul...

Summary, goals and result of Barcelona-Villarreal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy