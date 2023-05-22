Mark Cavendish announces his retirement at the end of the 2023 cycling season

British cyclist Mark Cavendish, his wife, Peta Todd, and their daughter at a press conference in Coccaglio (Lombardy), May 22, 2023. ANTONIO CALANNI / AP

The announcement came at a press conference on Monday May 22, during the second day of rest of the Tour of Italy cycling: Mark Cavendish, 38, is competing in his last professional races this year. “It’s my last Giro, and 2023 will be my last season”released the Briton, moved and surrounded by his wife and children in Coccaglio, Lombardy.

“For more than twenty-five years, cycling has given me the chance to travel the world and meet incredible people. This sport has taught me so many things about life, dedication, loyalty, team spirit, sacrifice, humility… all those important things that I try, as a father, to show my children »he argued.

World champion in 2011, the Isle of Man sprinter has set himself the ultimate goal of winning a 35e stage victory in the Tour de France this summer (from 1is to July 23), and thus beat the record he currently shares with Belgian Eddy Merckx.

Also read the portrait: Article reserved for our subscribers Mark Cavendish or the return of the prodigal son

He has yet to raise his arms this season – his 17e in the peloton – but he remains competitive as shown by his third place in the 11e stage of the Giro.

“A book with all the greatest cyclists”

Winner of Milan-San Remo in 2009, the former track racer has one of the finest records in his sport: he has won 161 victories in his career, 34 in the Tour de France, 16 in the Giro and 3 in the Vuelta, as well than the points classification of the three Grand Tours.

“At the beginning of my career, I was asked what I wantedhe told The Gazzetta dello Sportthis winter. I replied that if there was a book with all the greatest cyclists, I wanted to be in it, no matter where. »

At the end of his contract with Quick-Step and after the aborted plan to sign with B&B Hotels – which disappeared for lack of a sponsor – Mark Cavendish joined Astana, where his ex-teammate Alexandre Vinokourov, who became manager of the Kazakh team , held out his hand.

Two other figures in the peloton have already announced their retirement for the end of the season: the Slovak Peter Sagan and the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot.

Also read the portrait: Article reserved for our subscribers Thibaut Pinot, romantic and popular figure in cycling