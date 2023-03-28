Ein an old, rather dilapidated building in the industrial area near the O2 Arena in Prague. On the ground floor is an online shop for dog food and supplies, with a sports studio above. Whoever opens the door first gets something in their nose and ears: intense smell of sweat, pounding rap and disco beats, suppressed moaning and panting because twelve adults are beating sandbags lying on the floor. Welcome to Gorilla Gym, the Mecca of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) in Prague. Good family fathers and students get in shape here, as do tough martial artists who have already won numerous cage fights. And right in the middle – Martin Fenin (35).

The former Bundesliga striker, who went on the hunt for goals for Frankfurt and Cottbus and shot Eintracht in the last-minute win against Bayern (2-1) in 2010, has been part of the MMA scene for almost three months. Prepares diligently for his first fight. The date: June 6th.

The reason: a PR campaign by Oktagon, the largest MMA organization in Europe, to make the sport better known in Germany. The title of this action, which is recorded in a documentary film: “Last goal of Martin Fenin”.

Fenin’s wife encouraged him to fight

The place: Frankfurt. The city where Fenin had his best time as a professional away from home. In which he is still recognized and celebrated. The Czech says: “When I was asked if I could imagine fighting, I said: ‘Are you crazy? I’m not getting into a cage.’ For me, MMA was violence. Just people who are sick and hitting themselves.”

also read

Ask: Mr. Fenin, why are you doing it anyway?

also read

Martin Fenin: When I told my wife about the idea, she said, “You’re an idiot if you don’t go along with it. You haven’t done any sport for three years, you just hang around. Now hit the gas and see what comes out.” However, she has indicated that she doesn’t think I can do it.

Ask: So are you driven by the ambition to show your wife?

Fenin: It’s definitely an incentive, yes. But also the feeling of suddenly having a goal again and being in the public eye.

Ask: How did Oktagon come up with you in the first place?

Fenin: Strange as it sounds, the fight I got into in April 2022 after Eintracht’s win in Barcelona was what prompted them because they called me a few weeks later. The project already has a Rocky character – from the bottom up again …

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Come on, Martin, don’t talk, train.” Politely but firmly, Josef Kral (41) asks his protégé to work on the mat. The ex-European champion and Czech national coach, a power cube, grinds Fenin in private lessons. Would like to turn the ex-pro with a slight tummy into a fighter. Fenin trains seven to eight times a week. A private lesson with Kral every morning, plus group training on Monday and Thursday evenings. He is only free on Wednesdays because his wife Beata – an ex-police officer – works and he takes care of their little daughter.

In 2019, Fenin pulled the ripcord

When Fenin started, in October, he weighed around 95 kilograms. He’s not much lighter now, but with less fat, but more muscles. In order to reach the ideal fighting weight of 86 kilos, he has to lose weight three weeks before the fight – similar to a boxer.

Fenin’s life has a structure: get up, work out, then massage and rehab, plus PR appointments. Five meals a day, tailored precisely to his needs, are delivered. Finally a regulated process again, for the first time since the end of his career in January 2018. “The first two years after that were not nice,” admits the ex-national player.

Ask: How come?

Fenin: I only went to parties and celebrated. That was mainly because the pressure was off. Many have warned me, “Martin, you’re going to hell!” – and I knew it wasn’t good. But I was happy, no longer had to justify myself, I was free.

Ask: The typical hole after the end of your career?

Fenin: Exactly! The only cool thing was: I have money and therefore no pressure to have to earn anything. But I was suddenly alone, didn’t know what to do with myself. For the first three or four months I wasn’t outside at all, I just lay on the sofa and drank. After that there were always waves, sometimes more, sometimes less. Until I pulled the ripcord in November 2019.

also read Wanderin Christine Thürmer

Ask: What happened?

Fenin: I had to go to the hospital for pancreatitis, it looked really bad. After that I said to myself: “It can’t go on like this.” I started doing a bit of sport again, tried this and that professionally. But nothing really worked, which was because of me. I let myself down. But those times are over now.

After training, Fenin sits in the restaurant boat “Marina Ristaurante” on the Vltava and thoughtfully stirs his cappuccino. He has just said that he is writing a book about his career and his life. The title: “The Truth”. He wants to clear up the constant headlines about alcohol, depression and pills. But at the same time he will honestly talk about all the ups and downs.

“Google Martin Fenin and the negative comes straight away. Yes, a lot has happened and I messed up a lot. But my life isn’t just about that. Just being reduced to that brutally annoys me. It sounds silly, but sometimes I’m proud to say, ‘I put up with it for so long.’”

He feels this pressure especially in the Czech Republic. He has the feeling that everyone is just waiting for the next Fenin blunder. That’s why he’s no longer out and about in the evenings. He fears that he is constantly being provoked because everyone wants to fight him. Especially now that he is preparing for the MMA fight.

also read Armageddon Championship Series

“The last goal of Martin Fenin”. This is his mission. He will climb into the cage once or twice at most. Alone with an opponent, watched by several thousand people. Sure, he’s a little jittery, but he’s confident he’ll win the fight.

Fenin: “I want to show everyone: I’m no longer a problem, I’m back. I am someone who has achieved something. Then I no longer have this negative stamp and people tip their hats to me. And I can walk around with my head up and I’m back in the game.”

The text was developed for the sports competence center (WELT, SPORT IMAGE, BILD) written and first in SPORT BILD published.