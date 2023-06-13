Mbappé: ‘Never discussed extension beyond 2024 with PSG’ – Football

news-txt”>

Kylian Mbappé makes it known, in official form, that he has never discussed an extension of the contract with Paris SG beyond 2024. He does so with a note released by AFP, the day after an email was sent announcing to its current managers the intention not to trigger the option for a further year at PSG, therefore until 2025.

“The club managers working on the extension, signed a year ago – Mbappè specified in the statement – were informed of the decision on 15 July 2022 (not to go beyond 2024, ed) and the email only had the objective of confirming what had already been clarified verbally in advance”. Now Mbappé and his entourage “deplore that the receipt of this letter has been passed on to the media and that these exchanges of texts have been made public for the sole purpose of damaging their image and the smooth running of discussions with the club”.

According to a source who was close to the negotiations with Real Madrid at the time, however, PSG now have no plans to release their No.7 in a year’s time, when his contract expires, and therefore will open the door to a multimillion-dollar transfer , which should materialize by 31 July.