Mbappé will continue to be ruled out in PSG’s return to Paris

05/08/2023

According to ‘RMC Sport’, the Parisian club plans to continue leaving him out of the team this coming week

Mbappé has spent days exercising with the players who are looking for a way out

PSG is very clear about it with Mbappé: either he renews or a way out will be found for him as soon as possible. The club has already decided that he not travel to the tour of Japan with the rest of the team as a measure of pressure for him to make an immediate decision about his future and he plans to do the same for this coming week.

The team led by Luis Enrique leaves the tour behind and settles back at its base in Poissy to prepare for the start of the season, but Mbappé will not be with his teammates.

According to ‘RMC Sport’, PSG, as a new measure of pressure, has made it clear to the French star that his situation will not change until he decides to renew or accept a transfer. The Parisian club does not intend to let the player get away with it and leave Paris with the letter of freedom under his arm on July 1, 2024 and intends to do everything possible to prevent it.

After not taking him on the tour of Japan by express order of the management, now Luis Enrique will not be able to count on him for the last days of preparation for the new season, with the team already installed in Paris. Thus, Mbappé will continue exercising next week with all those players that PSG does not have for the next campaign and who are urgently looking for a way out.

It will be up to the Asturian to deal with a conflict that still has many chapters to write until August 31. We’ll see what happens. If Mbappé finally locks in and does not plan to leave the Parisian club, it will be necessary to see what position both the management and Luis Enrique himself adopt.

