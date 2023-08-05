a perfect government

AMADEO GONZALEZ TRIVIÑO

Without a doubt, this government, that of Gustavo Petro Urrego, has been a clear, transparent and consolidated mandate with its proposals and projects led from the outset when he announced his candidacy and subsequent election. That many pessimists and enemies of the current president say the opposite, is typical of the petty interests that for decades have splashed around at all hours and times, bureaucracy, corruption, impunity and the crime of those who could have allowed this human and social imbalance. , which we had lived up to the present.

It is a difficult stage, but not impossible to overcome, but it must be achieved with perseverance and the commitment that all those who are part of this political process do not count and do not allow themselves to be manipulated by the abuse of power, by the abuse of a quarter of an hour, which is always proclaimed and that a lot of damage, has to do us, if a solid, uniform movement is not consolidated and with policies of social and human content that rescue us from those old tricks of the previous rulers, who in the office, they remain anonymous or are pointed out directly as the protagonists of the biggest scandals of violence that affect many of their children and that have not had the ability to turn their eyes against their true generators or causes.

The traditional parties have turned their backs on the political project of our ruler, all as a consequence of this verticality in the proposals, all of them of social and human content due to the social demands that were once disguised as small gifts or aid after which, Corruption and work reluctance were encouraged and a mendicant society was generated that with small crusts of bread, tried to alleviate stomach afugias and thereby contain social protest.

That the Congress of the Republic is not a law factory is a big lie. Congress has always been at the service of the powerful, of those who finance their campaign, of those who, with their backs turned to reality, sell their conscience and transmute the electoral mandate for personal interests, which end up being petty interests that only feed the patrimony of a few and for which, it is enough to look and observe the way in which they came to power and the way in which they remain or leave it.

History and the judgment of historical responsibility that we have to make, sooner or later, against the national political leadership, and especially against the administrators of Justice, who have known how to mask the daily work of politicking, corruption and the detriment of the property of the State, must arrive and we must begin by recognizing then, that against all odds, Gustavo Petro Urrego, our President, manages to come out unscathed in the face of the fierce opposition of all those who censor him, criticize him, beat him up and never present a way out or a strategy that rescues the philosophy of public administration, for the benefit of the communities, of society, of the man of the twenty-first century, as is to be expected and as designed by this president who, with his head held high, runs the destinations of our country.

That today there is sensationalism against the President’s family, or that the control media exercise all kinds of talanqueras or sticks on the axles of the official cart, are not surprising due to the origin and the purposes they pursue, so that everything returns to normality, to the normality of corruption, impunity, crime and the protection of drug trafficking, with an internal war, with a signaling of one and the other, to discredit or discredit ourselves before others, as the strategic way of returning to power by the right-wing and those who claim to be from the center or defenders of a democracy, paper democracy, which, like the 1991 Constitution, is still in arrears of entering into force with the fullness of its purposes or its mission and social and human philosophy.