A video reveals the moment in which a woman humiliates a police officer at the Rionegro airport, Antioquia.

In the video, the woman claims to be the wife of a Colombian National Army colonel, while verbally humiliating the uniformed man. According to reports, the woman was summoned by a police officer at this airport, but she treated him contemptuously because he was a National Police patrolman. When the uniformed man asked for respect, the woman responded with contempt and humiliated him.

This incident has been criticized on social media, with many comparing it to the famous “don’t you know who I am?” that has been used to justify the inappropriate behavior of some people in Colombia.

“My love, I respect my husband who is in the military, you are a policeman, that is, you are nothing. My husband is a colonel, you are what?” says the woman.

“You are nothing”: The wife of an Army colonel humiliated a police officer at the Rionegro airport, Antioquia The woman was summoned by a police officer, but she treated him contemptuously. Apparently it is Magda Isabel Fernández Gaviria.pic.twitter.com/oa9Gn0gUJn — Noticias de Medellín y Antioquia (@Notiorientecom) March 27, 2023

Army is pronounced

Regarding what happened, the Army itself spoke on its Twitter account, clarifying that said woman has no relationship with said member of the institution, seven years ago: “The lady had a marital relationship more than 7 years ago with a member of the institution and today according to the information @ejercito_COPER is not in force. The National Army recognizes and appreciates the work of the National Police”.