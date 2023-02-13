Is called MCL60 to celebrate the team’s important anniversary and will be unveiled today, when it will be 18 in Italy. All ready for the new one McLaren the car with which the Woking team will tackle the 2023 World Cup which will start on the weekend of March 5 in Bahrain. Lando Norris and the rookie Oscar Piastri (replaced Ricciardo) form the new pair of pilots. The event will be broadcast online and you can follow it here too, by clicking on the player below . All the photos, videos and insights follow.

With Norris and Piastri to be the first of the others

Dal growth process of McLaren in recent seasons, with ups and downs, Woking expects to bring to the track a car capable of fighting in the center of the grid and peeking out behind the teams that are candidates for the title. In short, for McLaren the goal is to be there “before the others”. We rely on the experience now gained by Lando Norris, talent which, however, always seems to be missing a piece to become greatand to desire to emerge by Oscar Piastri, F2 champion in 2021 and who in 2023 played the role of third driver in Alpine.