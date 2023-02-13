Home Sports MCLaren F1, the live streaming presentation for the 2023 World Championship
Sports

MCLaren F1, the live streaming presentation for the 2023 World Championship

by admin
MCLaren F1, the live streaming presentation for the 2023 World Championship

Is called MCL60 to celebrate the team’s important anniversary and will be unveiled today, when it will be 18 in Italy. All ready for the new one McLarenthe car with which the Woking team will tackle the 2023 World Cup which will start on the weekend of March 5 in Bahrain. Lando Norris and the rookie Oscar Piastri (replaced Ricciardo) form the new pair of pilots. The event will be broadcast online and you can follow it here too, by clicking on the player below. All the photos, videos and insights follow.

With Norris and Piastri to be the first of the others

Dal growth process of McLaren in recent seasons, with ups and downs, Woking expects to bring to the track a car capable of fighting in the center of the grid and peeking out behind the teams that are candidates for the title. In short, for McLaren the goal is to be there “before the others”. We rely on the experience now gained by Lando Norris, talent which, however, always seems to be missing a piece to become greatand to desire to emerge by Oscar Piastri, F2 champion in 2021 and who in 2023 played the role of third driver in Alpine.

See also  Dybala-Inter, meeting with Antun to solve the bonus problem

You may also like

The Manchester United acquisition entered the bidding countdown,...

The 6 rules against overweight and obesity

Ray: “I can’t wait to put all my...

MSC Cruises becomes main partner of AC Monza

‘Berlusconi kisses Putin’s bloody hands’ – ANSA news...

Capello, Rafa Leao essential, but ill-advised – Football

“After the disallowed goal he slapped me twice...

The Manchester United acquisition entered the bidding countdown,...

This anti-inflammatory cream for athletes relieves muscle pain...

PLG Ironman 4-game losing streak Jeremy Lin made...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy