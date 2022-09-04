Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 3: Teacher Yao’s efficient double-double victory over Czech Republic and France reverses Lithuania

On September 3, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered its third match day. Today, a total of 12 matches were played.

Here are the details:

1. Serbia beat Czech Republic 81-68

In a match in Group D, Serbia continued to excel as they beat the Czech Republic. After halftime, Serbia had a lead of 18 points. Although, in the third quarter, the Czech Republic set off a small climax and narrowed the score slightly, but Serbia always maintained a double-digit advantage and successfully sealed the victory.

On the Serbian side, the core Nikola Jokic played 25 minutes and 22 seconds, made 7 of 11 shots, 1 of 3-pointers, 3 of 4 free throws, and scored 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals; Misic played 29 points In 40 seconds, he made 5 of 12 shots and 2 of 6 three-pointers, scoring 13 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. On the Czech side, Kerejic made 3 of 7 and scored 13 points and 3 assists.

2. France 77-73 reversal of Lithuania

In a focus battle in Group B, France reversed and defeated Lithuania. In the first three quarters of the game, the situation was under the control of the Lithuania team. The French team is relying on Fournier’s score to support the situation. However, in the final quarter, the situation on the field changed drastically, and the French team set off a counter-attack climax and successfully achieved a comeback.

On the French side, Fournier played 33 minutes, 9 of 20 shots, 4 of 12 three-pointers, 5 of 7 free throws, and scored 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals; Gobert played 27 minutes, 1 of 5 shots and 6 free throws In 6, scored 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block; Yabusele made 4 of 6 shots and scored 9 points and 5 rebounds.

On the Lithuanian side, Sabonis Jr. made 3 of 7 shots and scored 6 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists; Valanciunas made 4 of 11 shots and scored 15 points and 8 rebounds.

3. Spain beat Georgia 90-64

In a matchup in Group A, Spain thrashed Georgia. In this game, Spain is still the Hernangomez brothers who played the best. Among them, Willy Hernangomez scored 14 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist; Juan Hernangomez scored 9 points and 7 Rebounds and 3 assists. In addition, the Rockets teenager Garuba had 0 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

4. Germany 92-82 reversal of Bosnia and Herzegovina

In a match in Group B, Germany reversed and defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina and won two consecutive victories. At the end of the half, Bosnia and Herzegovina temporarily led the German team 47-42. But in the third quarter, Germany set off an offensive climax of 28-11 in a single quarter and successfully overtook the score. Since then, relying on stable offense and defense, they held the victory.

On Bosnia and Herzegovina, former Nets player Zanan Musa played well. He scored 30 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists; in addition, Nurkic scored 21 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 3 blocks. On the German side, Schroeder scored 18 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists; Franz Wager scored 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

5. Turkey beat Bulgaria 101-87

In a matchup in Group A, Turkey beat Bulgaria. On the Bulgarian side, in 2017, the No. 57 show Vichenkov made 10 of 23 shots and scored 28 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

On the Turkish side, Cedi Osman, who played for the Cavaliers, made 11 of 15 shots and scored 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists; Rockets star Alperon Shenjing made 9 of 10 shots with high efficiency, scoring 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. . In addition, naturalized guard Sean Larkin had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists.

The scores of the other games are as follows:

Montenegro beat Belgium 76-70

Finland beat Poland 89-59

Croatia beat England 86-65

Ukraine beats Estonia 74-73

Israel beat Netherlands 74-67

In addition, the Greek team 85-81 thrilling victory over Italy. Antetokounmpo continued to output steadily. He played 30 minutes and 36 seconds, made 8 of 15 shots, 1 of 5 from 3-pointers, 8 of 9 from free throws, and scored 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

The Slovenian men’s basketball team defeated Hungary 103-88. The core Luka Doncic played only 19 minutes and 16 seconds, made 8 of 11 shots, 3 of 6 three-pointers, 1 of 3 free throws, and scored 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal 1 block, plus-minus +22 on the field.

(Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: