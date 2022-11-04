Original title: Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team wins five consecutive victories, Yunnan Men’s Volleyball Team is hard to find a victory

The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League will start the sixth round of the first stage of Group B (Wuyuan Division) on the 3rd. The Shanghai men’s volleyball team won 5 consecutive victories after defeating the Shandong men’s volleyball team 3:1, while the Yunnan men’s volleyball team suffered a 5-game losing streak after losing 0:3 to the Baoding men’s volleyball team.

The showdown between the Shanghai men’s volleyball team and the Shandong men’s volleyball team is a veritable focus of this round. Before this round of competition, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team, which has many national players and three foreign players, won four consecutive victories, while the Shandong men’s volleyball team also won three consecutive victories in the previous competition, and the competitive state is also good. In this game, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team entered the game quickly and won the first game with 25:18. In the second game, the Shandong men’s volleyball team kept the score tight, but after the battle reached 23:24, Wang Jingyi’s vigorous jumping serve failed to pass the net, thus allowing the Shanghai men’s volleyball team to win another victory at 25:23. Although the Shandong men’s volleyball team pulled back a game with 25:22 in the third game, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team still showed stronger strength and won 25:20 in the fourth game, thus winning by a big score of 3:1.

The Baoding men’s volleyball team played against the Yunnan men’s volleyball team, which has yet to win the match. Although the captain Sui Xiangyu accidentally sprained his ankle on the ground during a block shortly after the opening, he was substituted. At 25:15, 25:15 and 25:13, they easily won in straight sets. The young Yunnan men’s volleyball team is still struggling to win after the first six rounds.

In another game, Nanjing men’s volleyball team won two games in a row with 1:2 behind, and finally defeated Tianjin men’s volleyball team 3:2. (Reporter Xia Liang)