Original title: Men’s Volleyball World Championships U.S. and Poland advance to quarterfinals

Xinhua News Agency, Gliwice, Poland, September 4 (Reporters Zhang Zhang, Chen Chen) In the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Men’s Volleyball Championship held on the 4th, the US team defeated the Turkish team 3:2, and the Polish team won 3:0 out of Tunisia.

In the first game in Gliwice in southern Poland that day, the U.S. team, one of the favorites to win the championship, fought hard for five innings, winning 25:21, 25:17, 22:25, 19:25 and 15:12. Not prominent Turkish team. Smith added 17 points for the U.S. and Ragumzia scored a game-high 31 points for Turkey.

In the other game, hosts Poland comfortably beat Tunisia 25:20, 25:15 and 25:20. Semenyuk and captain Kurek scored 13 and 11 points for Poland respectively, while Boghera contributed 10 points for Tunisia.

Slovenia at home beat Germany 25:18, 25:19, 21:25 and 25:22 in their two quarter-finals in Ljubljana the day before, and Italy 25:21 , 21:25, 26:24 and 25:18 over Cuba.

The other four quarter-finals will be played in Ljubljana and Gliwice on the 5th and 6th.