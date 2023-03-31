And Carlos Alcaraz in dazzling form he beats number 10 in the ATP rankings Taylor Fritz for two sets to zero, with the score 6-4, 6-2. It only took an hour and eighteen minutes for the world No. 2 to get rid of the American: in the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Miami will meet Jannik Sinner, it will be yet another battle. The two have already clashed six times in the past, putting on a show in every match: from their first challenger-level challenge to the prestigious tournaments of Wimbledon and of Us Open. The match on the London grass was unforgettable, with the South Tyrolean who brought home his first career win against the Spaniard. As well as the challenge of Flushing Meadows lasting over 5 hours, won by Alcaraz in a comeback. The last time they met, just two weeks ago, always in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wellsthe 19-year-old Spaniard got the better of the Italian tennis player, who wants to continue his great 2023 and avenge the defeat suffered.

Read Also Rwanda new frontier of sportwashing: football, basketball and cycling to promote the country. “Here we need infrastructure, not VIPs”

Given the numerous meetings between the two (the Spaniard leading 4-2 in the balance sheet) due to their young age, it is clear how the rivalry is destined to last over time. Their challenges have already become a “cult” for tennis fans: the feeling is that they can share the tennis stage for years to come, becoming the new protagonists. The world of tennis has been waiting for a long time for young players who are so continuous in their performance and so spectacular in their way of playing: the Next Gen seems to have found in alcaraz e Sinner athletes capable of not regretting the era of the Big 3, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Read Also Boris Becker talks about the months spent in prison: “A prisoner tried to kill me”

When and where to see it

The semifinal between alcaraz e Sinner of the Masters 1000 in Miami will start at1 (Italian time) of Saturday April 1st and it will be possible to follow it live on TV Sky Sports One e Sky Sport Tennis. Also available in streaming su Sky Go e NOW.