The official presentation of Run For Inclusion took place on Friday at the Istituto dei Ciechi in Milan, the first run created to celebrate the values ​​of inclusiveness, diversity, sustainability and outdoor sports, which over the weekend of 29-30 October will transform Milan from the

fight against all kinds of discrimination.

Promoted by DHL Express Italy and powered by Uniting Group, the non-competitive race open to all and designed to be covered by running or walking, alone, with family or friends, will be held in the heart of Milan starting on Sunday 30 October at 9:30 from the Arco della Pace: 7.24 km to underline the need for a constant commitment to these issues, 7 days a week and 24 hours a day.

Nazzarena Franco CEO DHL Express Italy declares: “We are convinced promoters of these two days of sport and inclusion. The Run for Inclusion is in line with our commitment to social and environmental sustainability. In all our facilities in Italy and around the world, DHL Express practices concrete and real

policies of equality and inclusiveness by believing in the principle that each person is unique in his diversity. We are certain that, by applying these principles ourselves, we can contribute to the construction of a better, more open and welcoming world“.

“We live in a profoundly transformative moment and for this reason we conceived and created the project in order to bring as many people as possible closer to fundamental values ​​for our future – says Nicola Corricelli, Chief Culture Officer of Uniting Group – The Run will be a playful moment, while the

Village will be the place to discuss and explore issues of inclusion, diversity and sustainability. Furthermore, as a demonstration of concrete and lasting attention to this type of commitment, the event is organized by Uniting in compliance with the three dimensions of sustainability: environmental,

economic and social.”

Many protagonists who have decided to embrace the initiative starting from the testimonial Jo Squillo, Italian singer-songwriter, presenter and activist who has always been close to these values, who will be the official face of the event, followed by a special guest of DHL, the Coach of the national volleyball team

Male Ferdinando De Giorgi and, dulcis in fundo, three exceptional Ambassadors: Arianna Talamona, Paralympic swimming champion and author of a lifestyle blog where she tackles the delicate issue of fashion for people with disabilities, Danielle Madam, Italian weight and conductor

TV famous for its fight against racial discrimination and Ethan Caspani, a 24-year-old trans boy who has become a point of reference for the defense of LGBTQIA+ rights.

Two days full of events, with the inauguration at 2.30 pm on Saturday 29 October of the ‘Village Run For Inclusion’, which for the occasion will transform the Arco della Pace into a theater of activities, information stands of the participating Onlus Associations , DJ sets, talks and speeches designed to promote and deepen the values ​​of the event, thanks to the contribution of famous guests and esteemed experts. Even the race bib, the iconic element par excellence of every run, will live as a real manifesto for the themes of the Run: in fact, everyone will be able to write a personal thought, transforming it into a message and a symbol of the freedom of expression and inclusiveness that everyone can and must have, to carry over the finish line.

Participation tickets can be purchased on the website www.runforinclusion.com, where there is also all the information, timetables and area dedicated to donations for the Associations involved.

It will also be possible to register and collect the race pack at the ‘Village Run For Inclusion’, open on Saturday 29 October from 14:30 to 20:00 and Sunday from 08:00 to 15:00 (registration and race pack collection by 09:00 on Sunday 30).

Run For Inclusion is an event sponsored by the Municipality of Milan, which has believed in this project from the outset, sharing its values ​​and principles.

“Milan has always been a city that produces knowledge, innovation and inclusion. The attractiveness of Milan, its ability to compete at high levels in the processes of socio-economic growth, will be increasingly correlated to a virtuous mix made up of a propensity for innovation and an inclusive attitude. The demand by citizens, city users and consumers for increasingly personalized, flexible, diversified services and products, with a simpler and more immediate experience, but with growing attention to the environmental impact, are certainly based on technological innovation which, however, must be accompanied by the need to promote economic, social and civil inclusion. This is why I greet the “Run for Inclusion” with great enthusiasm, as it concentrates the fundamental values ​​of our future in two days of sport and entertainment to be enjoyed all together”. Layla Pavone, Board Coordinator for Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Municipality of Milan closes.