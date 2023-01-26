All done? Not at all. You will have to wait again. Perhaps. It should have been, according to what was strongly filtered, the day of Bakayoko’s transfer from Milan to Adana Dermispor, but for now the white smoke is slipping. Always if there will be. From the midfielder’s entourage they explain that everything is open, and that therefore the deal is potentially still at stake, but evidently some obstacles have arisen in the last few hours.

Few certainties

—

In recent days, emissaries from the Turkish club coached by Montella had come to Milan to explain the offer and project to the Frenchman and it seemed that things were heading towards a happy ending. Also because Chelsea and Milan are ready at any time to release the player from contractual obligations (with the Blues, who own the card, it expires in 2024; with Milan, the two-year loan expires in June). In the last few hours there has been talk of a three-year deal worth around 3 million, but at the moment Timù hasn’t moved from Milanello yet and at this point one thinks that the situation could unblock itself in the very last days of the transfer market. Not sure, though. It goes without saying that the AC Milan club would gladly release a player who in the next six months will have around two and a half million gross wages on his payroll. The same reflections they are making at Stamford Bridge, even if Chelsea have – shall we say – some less problems than the Devil in terms of budget. Therefore, we have to wait a little longer to see if the situation will be resolved. The Rossoneri management is at the window and observes with obvious interest because the savings of half a year’s gross for the Frenchman would obviously free up resources for a possible reinforcement in the January transfer market.