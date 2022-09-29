Losses down by 30 million compared to a year ago: the red in Milan’s balance sheet drops to 66.5 million. The Board of Directors of the Rossoneri club – according to a preview from Calcio e Finanza – today approved the consolidated figures for the financial year ended 30 June 2022, which will be submitted to the vote of the Assembly scheduled for the end of October. In the 2021-22 season, revenues grew by 14%, reaching 297.7 million euros (261.1 million those of the previous year), due to the higher revenues deriving from the reopening of the stadiums after the pandemic, tv for the newfound participation in the Champions League and the new sponsorships.