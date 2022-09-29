The club’s board of directors approved the consolidated data: revenues grew and the result improved by 30 million compared to the previous year
Losses down by 30 million compared to a year ago: the red in Milan’s balance sheet drops to 66.5 million. The Board of Directors of the Rossoneri club – according to a preview from Calcio e Finanza – today approved the consolidated figures for the financial year ended 30 June 2022, which will be submitted to the vote of the Assembly scheduled for the end of October. In the 2021-22 season, revenues grew by 14%, reaching 297.7 million euros (261.1 million those of the previous year), due to the higher revenues deriving from the reopening of the stadiums after the pandemic, tv for the newfound participation in the Champions League and the new sponsorships.
Brand revalued
—
The net result was negative for 66.5 million euros, compared to 96.4 million euros in the previous year (-194.6 million in the 2019-20 season). AC Milan also benefited from the accounting revaluation of the “Milan” brand pursuant to Law Decree no. 104 of 14 August 2020, converted into Law no. 126 of 13 October 2020. The last updated valuation, dating back to 2005, was equal to 35 million euros: the new appraisal carried out speaks of about 200 million euros, although this is a financial transaction with no effects on the account economic.
September 29, 2022 (change September 29, 2022 | 23:02)
© breaking latest news