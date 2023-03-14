Home Sports Milan Salernitana, Pioli: ‘Failed opportunity, we had to do better. We have to grow up.’ Video
Sports

Milan Salernitana, Pioli: ‘Failed opportunity, we had to do better. We have to grow up.’ Video

by admin
Milan Salernitana, Pioli: ‘Failed opportunity, we had to do better. We have to grow up.’ Video

The disappointment of the Rossoneri coach after the draw at home with Salernitana: “The difficulty of the match was to unlock it, once we had the lead we had to manage it better. Instead we didn’t succeed and it means we have to grow. It was an opportunity because we could and should have done better, it’s a shame to have failed. And the commitments in the Champions League can’t influence the following ones”

AC MILAN-SALERNITANA 1-1: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

The charge deriving from qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is not enough: despite the advantage signed by Giroud in the first half, against Salernitana il Milan comes out from San Siro con a single point and the connection to Inter in second place is missing. The Rossoneri remain fourth with 48 points and Stefano Pioli he can only regret the missed opportunity: “It wasn’t a mental decline or a physical decline – the Rossoneri coach told Sky Sport -, but a team that takes the lead must do much more to try to win the game. We conceded an avoidable goal, then the match became edgy and nervous and we lacked even a bit of luck. It’s a missed opportunity because it was a game in which we had to do better. On the good side, I have the desire to go all the way for victory even when the performance wasn’t the best, but the team has never failed in this. However we are disappointed because we can certainly do better. The difficulty of the match was to unlock it, once it was unlocked we had to manage it better and try to double, unfortunately we didn’t succeed”.

See also  Azzurri, where had we stayed? - The New Sardinia

“The Champions League can’t influence, we have to grow”

see also


The report cards of Milan-Salernitana 1-1

And drop due to commitment in the Champions League in Week? Pioli rejects the hypothesis: “If that were the case, it means that we have to grow a lot because the big teams face each match as if it were the most important. It was an opportunity – the coach reiterated -, we could have done better, we knew that against Salernitana it would not have been easy, but we still have to grow. We will analyze this game well and we will face the next, I hope, with more attention. We must grow by mentality, because we must be competitive in Europe and in Italy and we can be competitive even five days after a performance from which we had to draw energy and enthusiasm. But the way we conceded goals, I think we’re missing something.”

“Compared to last year, we lack continuity”

In closing, a thought on Leao and the differences with last season: “I don’t think the situation related to Leao’s renewal is affecting his head as far as performances are concerned – Pioli commented -, he has to stay more inside the game and sometimes we have to serve him more. What has changed compared to last year? Nothing has changed within the groupthere is the same compactness and the same desire to grow and improve. It’s changed that we don’t find the continuity we need to stay ahead. Everyone is missing him this year, except Napoli who must be complimented on how he plays and what he is doing.”

See also  Ehizibue gives three golden points to Udinese which returns to victory after 10 days

You may also like

who are the main Italian ski influencers? –...

what happened? — Sportellate.it

ANTOŠ’S RAZOR: Welcome to the playoffs, the judges...

Because these 10 beautiful and iconic animals are...

LA Lakers lose to NY Knicks at home

Real, in the radar directed by Sloukas, Thompson...

With a shield to the rescue. Teplice is...

the measure in the draft tax reform

CBA Comprehensive｜Qingdao Lectra Tongxi Zhejiang Reversed Dragon and...

Bucher wins competition in Edinburgh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy