The disappointment of the Rossoneri coach after the draw at home with Salernitana: "The difficulty of the match was to unlock it, once we had the lead we had to manage it better. Instead we didn't succeed and it means we have to grow. It was an opportunity because we could and should have done better, it's a shame to have failed. And the commitments in the Champions League can't influence the following ones"

The charge deriving from qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is not enough: despite the advantage signed by Giroud in the first half, against Salernitana il Milan comes out from San Siro con a single point and the connection to Inter in second place is missing. The Rossoneri remain fourth with 48 points and Stefano Pioli he can only regret the missed opportunity: "It wasn't a mental decline or a physical decline – the Rossoneri coach told Sky Sport -, but a team that takes the lead must do much more to try to win the game. We conceded an avoidable goal, then the match became edgy and nervous and we lacked even a bit of luck. It's a missed opportunity because it was a game in which we had to do better. On the good side, I have the desire to go all the way for victory even when the performance wasn't the best, but the team has never failed in this. However we are disappointed because we can certainly do better. The difficulty of the match was to unlock it, once it was unlocked we had to manage it better and try to double, unfortunately we didn't succeed".

And drop due to commitment in the Champions League in Week? Pioli rejects the hypothesis: "If that were the case, it means that we have to grow a lot because the big teams face each match as if it were the most important. It was an opportunity – the coach reiterated -, we could have done better, we knew that against Salernitana it would not have been easy, but we still have to grow. We will analyze this game well and we will face the next, I hope, with more attention. We must grow by mentality, because we must be competitive in Europe and in Italy and we can be competitive even five days after a performance from which we had to draw energy and enthusiasm. But the way we conceded goals, I think we're missing something."

In closing, a thought on Leao and the differences with last season: "I don't think the situation related to Leao's renewal is affecting his head as far as performances are concerned – Pioli commented -, he has to stay more inside the game and sometimes we have to serve him more. What has changed compared to last year? Nothing has changed within the groupthere is the same compactness and the same desire to grow and improve. It's changed that we don't find the continuity we need to stay ahead. Everyone is missing him this year, except Napoli who must be complimented on how he plays and what he is doing."

A home draw for Milan, who didn't go beyond a 1-1 draw with Salernitana, failing to overtake Lazio and Inter. Napoli beats Atalanta and rises to +18 on Inter, defeated at the Peak. Lazio also stop, braking in Bologna, and Rome, folded 4-3 by Sassuolo. Victory for Juve who are seventh. In the queue, Spezia goes to +5 on Verona third last. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A classification. 1) NAPOLI 68 points

26 games played

60 goals scored

16 conceded 2) INTER 50 points

26 games played

47 goals scored

30 suffered 3) LAZIO 49 points

26 games played

41 goals scored

19 conceded