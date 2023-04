In the postponement of the 32nd day of Serie A, Juve drew 1-1 in Bologna, Orsolini scored (from a penalty) and Milik scored. The Pole, on the other hand, misses a penalty on whose execution social media went wild with ironic comments. Milik has decided to kick in a rather strange way, with a jump before the shot which will be slow and not very angled so as to make it easier for the Bologna goalkeeper Skorupski to save.