Home Sports Minister Holland, we always evaluate Feyenoord matches behind closed doors – Football
Sports

Minister Holland, we always evaluate Feyenoord matches behind closed doors – Football

by admin
Minister Holland, we always evaluate Feyenoord matches behind closed doors – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – THE HAGUE, APRIL 06 – The incidents that took place in the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam during the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax could lead to tough measures by the government against the finalist club of the year last of the Conference League.

The Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yesilgoz, made it clear: “we want to know exactly what happened – his words -, and it is possible that there will be consequences. We are considering playing Feyenoord’s home games behind closed doors” . All this due to the repeated behavior of the Rotterdam team’s fans, not new to episodes of hooliganism and violence, such as in Tirana on the night before the Conference final.

On 13 and 20 April, Feyenoord will face Roma in the two matches and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy