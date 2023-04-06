news-txt”>

(ANSA) – THE HAGUE, APRIL 06 – The incidents that took place in the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam during the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax could lead to tough measures by the government against the finalist club of the year last of the Conference League.



The Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yesilgoz, made it clear: “we want to know exactly what happened – his words -, and it is possible that there will be consequences. We are considering playing Feyenoord’s home games behind closed doors” . All this due to the repeated behavior of the Rotterdam team’s fans, not new to episodes of hooliganism and violence, such as in Tirana on the night before the Conference final.



On 13 and 20 April, Feyenoord will face Roma in the two matches and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. (HANDLE).

