The Nerazzurri fans took aim at Sacchi’s whistle before the defender’s goal, but also blamed the Belgian and his team attitude

A draw that unleashes the Inter players. On several fronts. The 2-2 draw in Monza provoked reactions from the Nerazzurri fans on social media. It starts from a slow-motion episode, Acerbi’s potential 3-1 goal that cannot be defined as canceled, since Sacchi’s whistle came before the ball went into the net. “He booed first, nonsense and a trip between two Monza players. Then tell me what you want. It was 1-3 and the match was over”, commented a fan. And again: “A game that should have ended on 3-1 by Acerbi canceled in an indecent way, that’s it. Point”.

Messiah and Lukaku — There are those who remember the goal Messias missed against Spezia: “Endless crusades were made on Messias’s canceled goal in #MilanSpezia, I expect the same climate for Acerbi’s in #MonzaInter. Same dynamics, same mess as referee cutting off the VAR”. The episode that happened in the 80th minute in the Monza area inflamed the Nerazzurri fans, but Sacchi wasn’t the only one targeted. Lukaku’s entry was not liked: the Belgian still appeared to be behind in condition, almost overwhelmed. “For Lukaku 15 balls played and 10 possessions lost”, “The 3-1 was valid. And there the game would have ended. The entire refereeing direction was embarrassing tonight. Having said that, Lukaku didn’t arrive. Why?” Galliani has moved much more than Lukaku”.

The attitude — Net of refereeing and the segment of the game played by Lukaku, there are many fans who didn’t like the Nerazzurri’s attitude. “Even if the 3-1 goal was disallowed for a non-existent foul, the performance in the second half was ignoble. A team without charisma, with very evident mental problems and a coach unable to make an impact”. See also Messi, Lukaku and Donnarumma, goodbye between tears and cunning

“The technique and tactical preparation of this team are first places, the mind and mental strength are mid-table. It would have been an undeserved victory, they become more points thrown away by an advantage situation. The alibis are zero”. A difficult draw to swallow.

