Morant Unstoppable: Look at Memphis-Milwaukee

Morant Unstoppable: Look at Memphis-Milwaukee

Morant Unstoppable: Look at Memphis-Milwaukee
Ja Morant signs a triple double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the wide victory of the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-8), a success that is worth the temporary first place in the west thanks to the defeat of New Orleans versus Utah in Salt Lake City. A historyless match against Giannis and his companions, annihilated by the competitive fury and quality of the hosts and totally out of the game already after two quarters.

