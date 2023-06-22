Home » Most recently without a club: Lasogga is moving to Schalke – to the U23s
Sports

Most recently without a club: Lasogga is moving to Schalke – to the U23s

by admin
Most recently without a club: Lasogga is moving to Schalke – to the U23s

Status: 06/21/2023 7:40 p.m

Pierre-Michel Lasogga will play football again in Germany in the future. The 31-year-old joins FC Schalke 04, for whom he is set to play for the U23s in the Regionalliga West next season.

For Lasogga it is a return to his old place of work: The attacker played for Schalke 04 in his youth and should now play a leading role in the second team of the miners. When moving to the Royal Blues regional league team, Lasogga was also interested in the perspective. “I’m starting a new sporting and private chapter here in the Knappenschmiede and in the Regionalliga West. By returning to my home country and moving to Gelsenkirchen, I also want to set the course for life after football,” said Lasogga.

Hertha, HSV, Qatar

The striker appeared in a total of 128 Bundesliga games for Hertha BSC and Hamburger SV from 2011 to 2019, scoring 34 goals. In 2019 he moved to Qatar for three years. Lasogga had been without a club since the summer of 2022 and had recently kept fit with VfB Lübeck, which had been promoted to the third division.

See also  Russian, Belarusian players to be allowed to compete in this year's Wimbledon as neutrals

You may also like

Dara O’Shea: Burnley set to sign West Brom...

Abuse procedure: German coach excluded from Special Olympics...

European Games 2023: Ranjuo Tomblin makes history with...

The Pelicans try to mend the rift with...

Akanji, Sommer and Amdouni caught the eye

Dzeko greets Inter. Zaniolo can return to Italy.

Almost three hours of battle, then Sinner beats...

U-21 European Championship in Georgia begins: What chances...

How popular is Li Meng’s national team?Playing selfies...

How Yoga Conquered the World

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy